Future of Work Conference Focuses on Innovation and Inclusion

The Wales HR Network hosted its flagship event, The Future of Work Conference 2025, at the ICC Wales in Newport.

The gathering brought together HR professionals, business leaders, and experts from across the UK to explore the ever-evolving world of work.

Hosted by broadcaster Sian Lloyd, the conference featured a programme of keynote speeches, interactive panels, and thought-provoking discussions.

Among the highlights was a session by Lynda Campbell, who explored the challenges and opportunities of managing a multi-generational workforce. She emphasised the importance of prioritising mindset and transferable skills to foster adaptability across all age groups.

Dr. David Frayne presented groundbreaking findings from national pilots on the four-day workweek, sparking lively debate around productivity, wellbeing, and the potential for long-term societal benefits.

Focusing on employee wellbeing, Annabelle Llanes Sierra delivered a session on designing healthy workplaces, and Jamie Green’s address on neurodiversity in the workplace provided practical strategies for creating neurodivergent-friendly environments and highlighted how inclusivity leads to stronger, more creative teams.

A legal panel led by Darwin Gray examined current and upcoming changes in employment law. Experts discussed the implications of emerging legislation, preparing attendees for future shifts in employment law practices, and encouraging proactive adaptation by employers of forthcoming changes.

Fflur Jones, Managing Partner at Darwin Gray, said:

“We have been delighted with the response to the Future of Work conference. Bringing together leaders to share knowledge and build networks is what the Wales HR Network is all about and we are proud to have been a part of sharing such important topics to help empower HR professionals and leaders in Wales.”

Bernard Ward, Managing Director of Acorn by Synergie, said: