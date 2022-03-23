Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Future of Accountancy

In this new episode of ACCA Thinks, Head of ACCA Cymru Wales and Host Lloyd Powell talks to Jamie Lyon, Head of Business Management in the ACCA Professional Insights team.

Working with employers, governments and regulators across the world, Jamie and his team produce cutting-edge, practical and accessible advice and insight on the most pressing issues impacting the business environment.

His extensive experience in financial management, corporate transformation, risk management and talent development has been gained during his career with a number of leading FTSE 100 businesses, including Royal and Sun Alliance and Marks & Spencer. Jamie is a chartered certified accountant with a degree in economics from Sheffield University.

Lloyd and Jamie discuss at length the future of the accountancy profession and how the role is changing.

