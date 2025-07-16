Future Generations Commissioner Urges Action on Wales Environment Bill

A landmark opportunity to protect and restore nature in Wales could fail without crucial targets to save wildlife, the Future Generations Commissioner is warning.

Derek Walker says a new piece of legislation lacks the legal force needed to guarantee long-term action.

The draft Environment (Principles, Governance and Biodiversity Targets) (Wales) Bill, currently under scrutiny in the Senedd, does not include a legally binding target to drive the recovery of nature – a gap that environmental advocates and the commissioner say must be addressed before it is passed.

The Commissioner is presenting evidence to the Climate Change, Environment and Infrastructure Committee as part of the Stage One scrutiny of the Bill.

He is calling for the inclusion of a headline nature recovery target on the face of the legislation, warning that leaving target-setting to future governments could delay urgent action for years.

The commissioner’s Future Generations Report, published in April, recommends setting a headline target now to drive delivery from day one, provide clarity of purpose, and create a long-term obligation on future governments to continue restoring biodiversity.

Mr Walker highlights that species abundance—a key indicator of ecosystem health—is in sharp decline in Wales.

One in six species including water voles are at risk of extinction, and native species like the curlew and Atlantic Salmon are in critical decline, according to the State of Nature Report.

The Commissioner supports a proposal from Wales Environment Link that species abundance be adopted as the headline measure of biodiversity health, with interim and long-term deadlines to track progress.

The target in law for nature's recovery should also come with a clear plan of action and long-term funding arrangements, he says.

Mr Walker said:

“A clear, measurable target for nature tells the story of what this law is really about—recovering nature and doing so urgently. “Adding a nature recovery target to the law now would be a critical step toward a greener, healthier future for Wales and ensure we are taking all the action to increase nature across every part of Welsh life, whether we’re planning for nature recovery, recreation, food growing or improving our health. “Targets create momentum, drive accountability, and ensure that every sector plays a role. Without one, we’re deferring action and leaving nature’s future to chance. “There’s already a precedent for this measure elsewhere in the UK. We need to send a message now that nature matters—not just today, but for generations to come.”

Mr Walker said a nature target would drive collaborative and integrated action towards nature’s recovery in the same way the Net Zero by 2050 target is driving decarbonisation from the public and private sectors.

Without this target written into the Bill, the process of establishing statutory targets would be left to a future Senedd, with an estimated timeline pushing implementation as far as 2029, the Commissioner said.

Campaigners warn this could undermine Wales’ commitment to protect 30% of land and sea for nature by 2030.

Research shows spending time in nature boosts mental and physical wellbeing—and thriving ecosystems are essential for clean air, water, food, and climate resilience.

In Pembrokeshire, the Outdoor Health Project run by Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum, connects patients with green spaces to support their recovery, while Llandough Hospital has created therapeutic meadows to enhance healing. The commissioner is also calling for preventative funding in health to be ringfenced.

Wrexham Council’s tree and woodland strategy uses the Tree Equity Score, a free tool mapping nature such as tree cover, which is at its lowest in disadvantaged areas, while also showing impact from air pollution and heat disparity – the areas that will suffer from the greatest impact of heat and cold. Public bodies can use the tool for planning, while people can check it to see how their area scores for access to nature.

“When there’s a target, it’s added to the risk register—suddenly, you have a seat at the table. That’s when change really begins to happen,” said Anthony Rogers, Biodiversity Implementation Officer, Pembrokeshire Nature Partnership.

People can have their say before the consultation on the Bill closes on July 30, 2025.