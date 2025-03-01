Future Generations Commissioner Calls for a Bill to Tackle ‘Cultural Postcode Lottery’

Access to culture shouldn’t be a postcode lottery, the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales is warning, as he calls on Welsh Government to introduce a dedicated Culture Bill.

Derek Walker said he wants to improve the opportunities of the future and see a country where culture is made a statutory requirement on public bodies to strengthen the role it plays within local communities.

Wales’ Well-being of Future Generations Act, which marks 10 years this April, means cultural well-being is considered as important as economic, environmental, and social well-being, acknowledging its significant impact on people’s lives.

Yet Wales now ranks third from bottom of European countries for spending per person on recreational and sporting services, and second from bottom for cultural services.

Mr Walker said a Culture Bill would set Wales in the right direction to addressing inequality and ensuring every person in Wales could participate in, enjoy, and see themselves reflected in Wales’ cultural activity.

Mr Walker welcomed the annual £4.4 million recently announced by Welsh Government for arts and culture.

He said:

“In an equal Wales, everyone should have access to and benefit from a vibrant culture and thriving Welsh language, yet with services under threat due to budget cuts, threatening the important role in people’s physical and mental health, we’re in danger of a cultural postcode lottery. “We can do much better to embed culture in the way public services deliver its work, to bring wider benefit for everyone. We need a cultural reset and for all public bodies, from councils to health boards and national parks, to support people’s access to culture. “Launching a Culture Bill here in Wales would make a commitment to ensuring culture is given the priority and resources it deserves to flourish for generations to come.”

With the aspiration of having the Culture Bill in the 2026-2030 Senedd term, the commissioner will be making his recommendations to Welsh Government and other public bodies on April 29, within his Future Generations Report.

The report will highlight key challenges and opportunities for safeguarding and strengthening Wales’ cultural sector and the Welsh language.

Mr Walker added:

“With investment on the decline, there is an urgent need now for a long-term vision to be created to ensure sustainable support for the sector. We have incredible projects that take place across Wales, and we need to proactively ensure these opportunities are not only protected, but also enhanced for everyone, regardless of where you live.”

Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Arts & Cultural Service, with support from the Arts Council of Wales, has funded two local artists to develop their artistic practice through meaningful community engagement in Treorchy and the surrounding areas on an Artists in Service scheme. Unique in its approach, the programme prioritises relationship-building with residents, ensuring that community voices directly inform RCT’s future cultural initiatives.

Jên Angharad is CEO of community arts charity, Artis Community Cymuned, who run YMa: Centre for Culture, Creativity, Arts in Pontypridd. It is home to a studio theatre, community spaces, clubs and classes and a Library of Things and Repair Cafe. The centre, on Taff Street in the middle of town, has worked with the scheme.

She said:

“Taking part in creative experiences can help children and young people discover that they are more than they think they are. People can find their confidence, skills, and purpose. “Art might not be seen to be immediately saving lives, but evidence shows it can play a big part in enhancing wellbeing and in the prevention of ill health.”

Caerphilly County Borough’s Arts Development team recently used the arts to bring a group of care home residents together, while also supporting local creative professionals. Based at Blackwood Miners’ Institute, one of its standout projects was the Guided Movement Silent Disco, designed to combat social isolation and improve well-being.

Care home resident Barbara, 90, a lifelong Caerphilly resident, described how the disco evoked fond memories.

She said: