Future Construction Talent Takes Centre Stage at SBCSG Awards 2026

The Swansea Bay Construction Support Group Awards have marked their fifth year, bringing together apprentices, employers and industry partners to celebrate the next generation of construction talent across South Wales.

The evening at Swansea.com Stadium shone a spotlight on apprentices and new entrants working across Swansea, Neath and Port Talbot, recognising the progress being made at the start of their careers in the industry, alongside the employers supporting their development.

Hosted by singer-songwriter and composer, Mal Pope, the event also served as a reminder of the opportunities available within construction, highlighting real success stories and encouraging more people to consider the sector as a long-term career path.

Established in 2012, the Swansea Bay Construction Support Group is a non-profit collaboration of contractors working together to provide affordable training and development opportunities. Funded through grants, the group supports members in maintaining high professional standards, with access to subsidised training and initiatives such as the Shared Apprentice Scheme playing a key role in that work.

On the night, awards were presented to standout apprentices from SBCSG member companies including ASW Property Services, John Weaver Contractors, Morganstone, R&M Williams, Craftsman Flooring, Spartan Scaffolding Solutions, Swansea Council and Tilbury Douglas.

While all shortlisted nominees were recognised for their achievements, a number of individual awards were also presented to highlight exceptional performance, commitment, and contribution within their roles. Liam Miles from Tilbury Douglas was named Best Technical Apprentice; Nathan Taylor from John Weaver received Best Trade Apprentice; and Jack Gravell from Spartan Scaffolding was awarded Best Scaffolding Apprentice.

The event was supported by leading names in the construction and training sector, with Alpha Safety Training and PCR Global as headline sponsors, alongside Barry Training Services as Trophy Sponsor.

John Jones, Vice-Chairman of the Swansea Bay Construction Support Group, said:

“The Awards are always a great opportunity to step back and recognise the exceptional effort being put in by apprentices across the region. What stands out each year is not just their progress, but the commitment from employers and training providers who continue to invest in developing new talent and creating real opportunities within the industry.”

Euros Griffiths, Training Officer at Swansea Bay Construction Support Group, added:

“Seeing apprentices develop over the course of their training is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do. Many of them are learning on live projects from day one, and it’s that combination of support, real-life experience and willingness to learn that really helps drive their progress and prepares them for long-term careers in the sector.”

Alongside the awards, a raffle and auction raised funds for two local charities, Hands Up for Downs and The Jac Lewis Foundation.

Hands Up for Downs provides support for families, carers and children living with Down Syndrome, helping them access essential services and community support. The Jac Lewis Foundation is a charity providing mental health support and access to vital resources. Named in memory of Jac Lewis, who sadly lost his life to suicide, it works to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and deliver counselling, education programmes and community outreach services.

A total of £1,000 was raised on the night.