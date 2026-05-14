Fuse Energy Acquires 20MW Solar Farm Near Caerphilly

Savills Earth Capital Advisory (SECA) has advised Caerphilly County Borough Council on the sale of Cwm Ifor Solar Farm, a fully consented 20MW solar project located near Caerphilly, to Fuse Energy for an undisclosed sum.

The project is expected to connect to the grid in December 2026, with the potential to generate enough clean energy to power approximately 6,000 homes annually.

Cllr Amanda McConnell, Caerphilly Council's Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said:

“This agreement is an important step in tackling the climate emergency and increasing renewable energy in Caerphilly. The Cwm Ifor Solar Farm could power around 6,000 homes with clean electricity, while supporting a more flexible and resilient energy system. We're pleased to be working with Fuse Energy to bring this project forward and deliver lasting environmental and economic benefits for our communities.”

Henry Grant, Director, Savills Earth Capital Advisory, said:

“We're pleased to have supported the local authority with this transaction. Investor appetite for solar remains strong as these projects continue to play a critical role in accelerating the UK's transition to a low carbon energy system.”

Fuse Energy plans to develop Cwm Ifor using in-house engineering, procurement and construction.

In December 2025, the company raised a $70 million Series B at a $5 billion valuation. Now backed by $170 million from top-tier investors including Balderton Capital, LowerCarbon Capital, and QuantumLight, Fuse Energy is already a rapidly scaling energy company with 1GW of generation pipeline, and plans to expand across Europe and North America.