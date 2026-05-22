Further Funding Approved to Deliver Elan Valley Lakes Project

Further funding for a flagship visitor destination has been approved by the Growing Mid Wales Board, enabling the next stage of the project to begin.

In March 2025 the Elan Valley Lakes Project received £565,500 of Growth Deal funding to support early delivery activity. This has enabled initial work to begin on key elements, including plans for the expansion of a Celtic rainforest and the design of a new visitor centre, marking the transition from planning into implementation.

Following the Board’s approval, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water will receive a further £3.81 million to progress delivery of the full project, bringing total Growth Deal support for this element to £4.37 million. This investment forms part of a wider package, and is matched with a 50% investment by Dŵr Cymru.

Growth Deal funding will be ringfenced for the approved capital project and subject to standard monitoring and reporting procedures.

The project will create a flagship visitor destination for Mid Wales, building on the area’s natural, cultural and heritage assets. Planned improvements include expanded visitor facilities to address peak-time demand, a new exhibition space and ‘planetarium', enhanced café and viewing areas, improved accessibility, and low‑carbon infrastructure such as EV charging.

The project aims to create year-round tourism opportunities, increase visitor spend, support jobs and apprenticeships, and strengthen the regional economy, while also supporting Welsh Water’s journey towards net zero.

Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, and Councillor Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council, Co-Chairs of the Growing Mid Wales Board, said:

“We’re pleased to see the Elan Valley Lakes Project progress into delivery. This investment reflects our shared ambition to unlock the potential of Mid Wales—supporting sustainable tourism, creating jobs and showcasing the region’s unique strengths.”

Kit Wilson, Chief Customer Officer, Dŵr Cymru said:

“This investment marks an important milestone for the Elan Valley, Mid Wales and Welsh Water. By expanding facilities, creating new educational and community spaces, improving accessibility and enhancing the overall visitor experience, the project will help ensure that future generations can continue to enjoy and learn from this unique environment. It will also provide a valuable boost to the local economy, supporting sustainable tourism and growth while protecting and celebrating one of Wales’ most iconic landscapes.”

Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price MS, said:

“We are committed to delivering economic prosperity in all parts of Wales, and creating sustainable quality jobs. Support of £55 million has been made available from the previous Welsh Government to the Mid Wales Growth Deal. As a newly elected government, we will work to ensure this investment delivers tangible results for the region.”

Wales Office Minister Anna McMorrin MP said:

“Supporting economic growth in every part of Wales is a key priority for the UK Government. This investment in the Elan Valley Lakes project is delivering a much-improved experience for visitors, boosting tourism businesses and creating new jobs and opportunities for local people.”

The Mid Wales Growth Deal, set within the broader vision for Growing Mid Wales, is a long-term investment providing capital funding to support regionally significant economic infrastructure that drives private sector investment and stimulates growth. Supported by a combined commitment of £110 million from UK and Welsh Governments to leverage further public and private investment, the Growth Deal aims to create long term jobs and increase productivity, playing a key role in catalysing economic recovery and growth across the region.

Dŵr Cymru's current visitor centre offers a café, gift shop, adventure playground, and bike hub. Bike hire is available daily. Throughout the summer school holidays, visitors can enjoy behind-the-scenes dam open days, alongside a programme of nature trails and family friendly craft activities.

Discover more at: https://elan-valley.co.uk/

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