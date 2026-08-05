Further Details Announced for Flagship Supply Chain Event

More details have been announced of the flagship supply chain event Defence Security Resilience Cymru (DSRC).

Set to be held at ICC Wales in Newport on 3-4 September 2026, the event will bring together 2,000 delegates from the UK and overseas and will connect buyers, suppliers, investors, academics and innovators to strengthen the sector through new business opportunities and partnerships.

Attendees can expect insightful talks over the course of the event from broadcaster Gordon Corera; Welsh Government Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy Adam Price; General Dynamics Land Systems' Scott Milne; and Matt Jukes from The Metropolitan Police. The event will also include 60 exhibitors from across the UK, including Airbus, Wales Innovation Network, University of South Wales and British Business Bank, as well as representatives from organisations such as NATO HQ Procurement, Ministry of Defence Procurement and UK Export.

In addition to the standout list of guest speakers and exhibitors, guests will also have the opportunity to meet with major brands through dedicated 1-2-1 Meet the Buyer, Meet the Employer, and even an Investor's Pitch sessions, helping delegates open doors through new business opportunities and potentially secure some of the billions of investment available over the course of the event.

The event will also continue into the evening on 4 September with an inaugural celebration dinner and awards ceremony. Speakers include Sir Terry Matthews, Wales' first billionaire, and General Sir Richard Barrons KCB CBE, who brings a unique perspective on defence, resilience, strategic risk and industrial capability.

DSRC is the first of its kind in Wales. Put together by Business in Focus, the event being organised in partnership with General Dynamics Land Systems, ADS Group, Welsh Government, and in support of the Wales Regional Defence and Security Cluster.

The organisers said that at a time of increasing geopolitical uncertainty and rising defence expenditure, the event is a great opportunity for many organisations to explore ways in which they can support the UK's defence capability, national resilience, sovereign industrial capacity and strengthen its supply chains. They added that the “sheer breadth of sectors coming together for DSRC is a great example of how the UK's defence sector needs input from everyone – whether in aerospace, banking, AI, hospitality or academia”.

Tickets for DSRC are free and are available now at https://www.dsr.cymru/