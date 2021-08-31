Further Barometer Confidence Boost for Welsh Businesses

Business confidence in Wales rose for the first time since May, up seven points during August to 19%, according to the latest Business Barometer from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking.

Companies in Wales reported marginally higher confidence in their own business prospects, up one point from July’s reading to 16%. Optimism in the economy increased significantly after coronavirus restrictions came to an end during August, up 13 points to 22%. Taken together, this gives a headline confidence reading of 19%.

The Business Barometer questions 1,200 businesses monthly and provides early signals about UK economic trends both regionally and nationwide.

A net balance of 8% of businesses in the region expect to increase staff levels over the next year, down nine points on last month.

Overall UK business confidence rose six points in August, reaching 36%, the highest level recorded since May 2018. When asked about their overall trading prospects businesses reported a six-point increase on July’s reading at 34% and firms’ confidence in the economy also increased six points to 39%.

All UK nations and regions had a positive confidence reading in August. The most confident regions were the North West (64%), North East (46%) and London (41%). All bar three areas reported a growth in confidence in August, with the East Midlands (down 10 points to 28%), West Midlands (down three points to 27%) and Yorkshire and Humber (down two points to 26%) reporting marginal falls.

Amanda Dorel, regional director for Wales at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: