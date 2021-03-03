Furlough Set to be Extended Until September

Today the chancellor will extend the furlough scheme until the end of September as he makes his Budget speech later today.
In an unexpected move, the chancellor will say that workers will continue to be guaranteed 80% of their salary for a further three months after the government envisages all restrictions on activity will be removed in June. Employers will be expected to pay 10% towards the hours their staff do not work in July, increasing to 20% in August and September, as the economy reopens.
Rishi Sunak said the scheme – which pays 80% of employees' wages for the hours they cannot work in the pandemic – would help millions through “the challenging months ahead”.
Some 600,000 more self-employed people will also be eligible for government help as access to grants is to be widened.
Today our industry editor Chris Kelsey will be pulling together what today's budget means for Wales, for inclusion in our budget special tomorrow.