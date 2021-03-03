Furlough Set to be Extended Until September

Today the chancellor will extend the furlough scheme until the end of September as he makes his Budget speech later today.

In an unexpected move, the chancellor will say that workers will continue to be guaranteed 80% of their salary for a further three months after the government envisages all restrictions on activity will be removed in June. Employers will be expected to pay 10% towards the hours their staff do not work in July, increasing to 20% in August and September, as the economy reopens.