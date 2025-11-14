Fundraising Ball Raises Nearly £18,000 for Charities at Parc y Scarlets

The Trick or Treat Masquerade Fundraising Ball at Parc y Scarlets raised £17,772 in total, helping vulnerable children and families across Carmarthenshire.

The event was organised by Kirsty Williams and Sarah Maclean, who brought together local businesses and supporters for a night of entertainment, fine dining, and fundraising with generous sponsorship from CK Superstores and Cardigan Bay Properties.

Guests enjoyed a Halloween-themed evening complete with live music, auctions, and a masquerade twist, all in aid of Action for Children’s work. Over £15,000 was raised for Action for Children’s services in Carmarthenshire, with one auction slot alone generating more than £2,000 for the Sandy Bear charity, which provides bereavement support for children and families.

Kirsty Williams, co-organiser of the event, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled with the success of the Masquerade Ball. The generosity of everyone who attended and supported the event from sponsors, venue staff and those who came on the night, has been overwhelming. Knowing that these funds will make a real difference to children and families in Carmarthenshire makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

Sarah Maclean, co-organiser, added:

“This event was about more than just a great night out – it was about coming together as a community to support a cause that changes lives. We’re so grateful to everyone who donated, sponsored, and joined us to make this possible.”

Vikki Phillips, Carmarthenshire services coordinator at Action for Children, said:

“We are so grateful to Kirsty, Sarah, and everyone who supported the Trick or Treat Masquerade Ball. The funds raised will help us continue providing essential services for children and families who need us most. Events like this show the incredible power of community spirit.”