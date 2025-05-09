Funding Secured for Brecon Town Centre Improvements

Funding has been secured to progress a project aimed at enhancing Brecon's streetscape.

Plans focus on prioritising the pedestrian experience, improving connections and biodiversity, and creating safe, accessible public areas that enhance the qualities of the town along the length of the High Street, including High Street Superior, High Street Inferior, and the Bulwark. It is anticipated work may be begin in early 2026.

Feedback gathered during recent workshops and consultation is being used to finalise the plans which will be made available for viewing as soon as they are prepared, Powys County Council said.

“It was encouraging to receive some really constructive feedback during our recent online consultation and the drop-in sessions at Y Gaer,” said Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys. “Confirmation of the Welsh Government funding means we can now take the views of the individuals and stakeholders into account, and finalise plans for this ambitious project, which seeks to revitalise Brecon town centre, making it a more accessible and attractive space, thereby benefiting the local economy. “Once complete, the final plans will be shared with the community before work begins in 2026.”

In addition to these plans, grant funding has previously been provided to businesses to improve properties within the town centre. Both the Transforming Towns initiative and the plans to improve the town centre environment are designed to stimulate economic growth in the region.

This Welsh Government funding and town centre improvement plans are in addition to the Brecon Place Plan recently out for consultation with Brecon Town Council.