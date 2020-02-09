Funding Secured at the Welsh Health Hack 2020

The Welsh Health Hack returned for the fourth time this January, in Anglesey north Wales. The event, hosted by event partners M-SParc, was attended by over 100 people across industry, academia and the NHS.

What is the Welsh Health Hack?

This revolutionary marathon style event encourages colleagues (challengers) across health and social care to present key challenges they are facing within their organisation or across their region. Industry experts and academics are invited along to help work up solutions to those challenges, in a safe, supportive and creative environment.

How the hack works

Our challengers present their challenges to the wider group and buddy up into suitable teams for a 24-hour period on development. Teams at our event in January included industry partners from Fujitsu and InHealthcare, academics from Bangor University and staff from across the NHS in Wales and beyond.

24 hours later the teams reconvened, and potential projects (solutions) were pitched in a ‘Dragons Den’ style pitch.

Judges on this occasion included representatives from the event partners; Bevan Commission, Life Sciences Hub Wales, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Digital Communities Wales.

Winners

A number of pitches were successful on the day, and the projects that received funding were: