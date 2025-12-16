Funding Scheme to Encourage More Grassroots Gigs in Cardiff Returns

Cardiff Council’s ALLBWN / OUTPUT funding scheme is set to return with an expanded remit to support new and emerging electronic artists and DJs, as well as gigs.

Designed to encourage promoters to take more risks and increase the supply of up-and-coming new artists playing in the city’s independent venues during the traditionally quiet early months of the year, ALLBWN / OUTPUT guarantees promoters who secure support through the scheme against financial losses on events costing up to £1,000.

The guarantee means that if ticket sales for an event do not reach the level required to cover costs such as venue hire, PA and band fees, the balance of these costs will be covered. Where events are successful, any allocated and unspent funds will then be used to support further events.

Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said:

“The pilot showed that by removing the financial fear factor we can give promoters the confidence to take a chance, put shows on at a time of year when they wouldn’t normally risk it, and promote artists at the very early stages of their career when audiences aren’t guaranteed. “We’re determined to support Cardiff’s music scene and one of the issues the sector has raised with us, through Cardiff Music Board, is the significant drop in the number of promoters working here in recent years and the impact that has on the city’s music ecosystem. It’s a trend that’s repeated across the UK, and one that, through this scheme and our continued music city work, Cardiff’s aiming to buck.”

In total, 17 promoters applied for funding during the initial two-month pilot scheme. Applications for 13 gigs were successful and went on to be guaranteed against loss.

The ALLBWN / OUTPUT scheme is available to new promoters and promoters with a proven track record, as well as local bands, artists and DJs wanting to put on self-promoted events.

To be eligible to apply for funding the event will need to take place in a Cardiff grassroots music venue or other appropriate space, all musicians and DJs must be paid, and the majority of material being performed by bands must be original. The total risk guaranteed must be less than £1,000 and the break-even point for the event must be under 80% of ticket sales.

Applications for support through the ALLBWN / OUTPUT scheme are open until 6 February 2026. Gigs must take place before 15 March 2026.

The scheme is funded via a UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund grant.

Full details on how to apply to the ALLBWN / OUTPUT scheme are available on the Cardiff Music City website.

The launch of the ALLBWN / OUTPUT scheme follows the recent opening of a second round of applications for Cardiff Council's Grassroots Venues Fund supported by income generated through last summer’s series of outdoor concerts at Blackweir Fields alongside UK Government funding. The first round of Grassroots Venues funding saw nearly £200,000 of capital funding awarded to independent venues in the city.