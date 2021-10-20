Funding Protects Highly-trained Staff at Treforest Resin Technology Specialists

The Welsh Government has helped protect 30 highly-trained staff at a resin and print technology specialist in Treforest thanks to funding from its Economic Resilience Fund (ERF).
Dectek received £72,500 in funding from the Welsh Government to help safeguard jobs that might otherwise have been lost due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The ERF is part of Welsh Government’s £2.5 billion plus support package for businesses. It has provided thousands of companies across Wales with significant financial support and has already helped to safeguard more than 160,000 jobs. The fund complements the help provided by the UK Government.
Dectek was established by Managing Director Mike Beese from his kitchen table in 2002. Since then it has grown into one of Europe's premier manufacturers of domed resin labels, name badges and recently launched Digital Packaging Solutions supplying the likes of Google, eBay and other global brands.
Mr Beese said:
The ERF funding DecTek received was crucial to steer us through our most difficult trading period due to the pandemic. It has also given us a strong foundation for growth out of recovery.”
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:
“Welsh businesses have been fighting to survive in this crisis, with so many making huge sacrifices to make it through. As a government, we’ve pulled every lever we can to back them. Our Economic Resilience Fund has been key to our efforts to protect companies, jobs and livelihoods from the severe economic effects of coronavirus.
“Dectek is a valued employer with highly skilled staff, so I am pleased we have provided crucial financial assistance to the company at a time when they needed it most.
“As we build a bridge to a strong Welsh recovery, we will stand by Welsh businesses and workers to continue providing comprehensive support based on the principles of fair work and sustainability, and geared towards the industries and services of the future.
“Real economic uncertainties remain ahead of us. But this is a government that is serious about partnership and about taking bold action to build a stronger, fairer, greener Welsh economy.”