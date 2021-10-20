Funding Protects Highly-trained Staff at Treforest Resin Technology Specialists

The Welsh Government has helped protect 30 highly-trained staff at a resin and print technology specialist in Treforest thanks to funding from its Economic Resilience Fund (ERF).

Dectek received £72,500 in funding from the Welsh Government to help safeguard jobs that might otherwise have been lost due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ERF is part of Welsh Government’s £2.5 billion plus support package for businesses. It has provided thousands of companies across Wales with significant financial support and has already helped to safeguard more than 160,000 jobs. The fund complements the help provided by the UK Government.

Dectek was established by Managing Director Mike Beese from his kitchen table in 2002. Since then it has grown into one of Europe's premier manufacturers of domed resin labels, name badges and recently launched Digital Packaging Solutions supplying the likes of Google, eBay and other global brands.

Mr Beese said:

The ERF funding DecTek received was crucial to steer us through our most difficult trading period due to the pandemic. It has also given us a strong foundation for growth out of recovery.”

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: