Funding Opportunity for Swansea Tourism Businesses

Even more tourism businesses in Swansea now have the chance to apply for funding to improve the quality of their visitor offer.

Applications are open for small accommodation providers based in rural or semi-rural parts of the city that employ 25 people or less.

It’s the second round of Swansea Council’s tourism support fund, with grants of up to £8,000 available for successful applicants.

Eight tourism businesses benefitted from the first round of the scheme, which is part of the council’s overall £25m economic recovery fund.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Investment and Tourism, said:

“Our tourism businesses make such an important contribution to Swansea’s economy, so they’re very deserving of support from the council. As we emerge from the pandemic, grant schemes of this kind are more needed than ever, with tourism among the sectors that was hardest hit. “The businesses that successfully applied as part of the first round of this funding scheme are already benefitting. “Improvements of this kind will combine to further raise Swansea’s profile as a visitor destination, helping attract even more people here in future. This will then create more spending and more jobs for local people and local businesses.” Run by Ellen and Andrew Taylor, Hillside Glamping Holidays in Llangennith was among the businesses to benefit from the first round of the scheme. Funding helped the business install wood panelling in its four glamping pod bedrooms and create a sheltered outdoor seating area for guests to enjoy stargazing.

Ellen said:

“We wouldn’t have been able to carry out all this work without the help of the council’s tourism support fund, so it’s made a big difference to our business. “We’ve been able to do a lot more than we originally intended, with many of our return customers saying how much they love the improvements we’ve introduced. “Thanks to the grant, we also achieved a Gold Award from Visit Wales for our glamping accommodation.”

Other businesses to have benefitted from the first round of the scheme included Clyne Valley Cottages, where the Keeper's Cottage and adjoining Barn Owl Cottage have been refurbished. The funding also helped Tir Cethin Farm in Three Crosses with the purchase and installation of Scandinavian-style hot tubs for their guests to enjoy all year-round.

Head to swansea.gov.uk/tsf for more information about the tourism support fund and the chance to apply by the July 26 deadline.

Priority will be given to projects which are aimed at improving the visitor experience through upgrading the accommodation offer or achieving higher grading.