Funding of £4.25m Available for Neath Port Talbot Projects

Neath Port Talbot Council has launched three funding opportunities worth £4.25 million from the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) to continue boosting local businesses, heritage, culture, crime reduction, business growth and other community initiatives.

The three funds come under the following headings and are now open for applications:

Community Prosperity Fund

Total Fund: £1 million

Grants: £5,000 – £50,000 (up to £100,000 in special cases).

Closing Date for Expressions of Interest: 9th May 2025.

Closing Date for Full Applications: Noon, 30th May 2025

Focus: Health, wellbeing, crime reduction, community cohesion, and homelessness.

Contact info: communityprosperityfund@npt.gov.uk

Business Prosperity Fund

Total Fund: £1.25 million

Grants: £500 – £10,000.

Application Deadline: various – please contact the team.

Focus: Business growth, property improvement, efficiency, job creation, and innovation.

Contact info: businessgrants@npt.gov.uk

Place Prosperity Fund

Total Fund: £2 million

Grants:

Up to £250,000 for Heritage, Culture and Tourism Strategic Interventions.

Up to £150,000 for Heritage, Culture and Tourism Small Scale Interventions.

Up to £10,000 for Heritage and Cultural Events.

Up to £250,000 for Regeneration Capital Projects.

Closing Date for Expressions of Interest: 9th May 2025.

Closing Date for Full Applications: Noon, 30th May 2025.

Focus: Heritage, culture, tourism, events, and regeneration projects.

Contact info: place@npt.gov.uk

Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economic Growth, Cllr. Jeremy Hurley, said:

“Particularly in these challenging times I would urge our residents, businesses and local organisations to take full advantage of this latest round of funding from the UKSPF. “The money is being used to boost economic growth, to improve the look of our towns, valleys and villages and to aid a wide range of community wellbeing projects.”

In the financial year 2025/26, Neath Port Talbot Council has been allocated £14.3 million to spend on projects with a focus on:

Communities and Place – themes include healthy, safe and inclusive communities, improving health and wellbeing, reducing crime and the fear of crime, bringing communities together, tackling homelessness, development of the visitor economy plus town centre and high street improvements.

themes include healthy, safe and inclusive communities, improving health and wellbeing, reducing crime and the fear of crime, bringing communities together, tackling homelessness, development of the visitor economy plus town centre and high street improvements. Supporting Local Businesses – Promoting entrepreneurial culture, providing businesses with support including with business sites and other premises.

Promoting entrepreneurial culture, providing businesses with support including with business sites and other premises. People and Skills – Employability.

These projects are funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF)