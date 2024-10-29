“Funding Means We Can Empower Entrepreneurs and Drive Positive Change”

Inspired by the rich traditions of Somali home cooking and the way food fosters relationships, Jamad Jabreel founded Ayeeyo’s Kitchen in Cardiff.

With a background in journalism and community work, Jamad set out to create a space that not only serves traditional dishes but also provides a welcoming environment where people can relax, connect, and celebrate Somali culture.

However, the road to launching Ayeeyo’s Kitchen was not without its obstacles. Navigating the male-dominated restaurant industry, dealing with complex regulations, securing financing, and tackling the significant renovations needed in a space that was in disrepair all posed considerable challenges. Jamad also found it difficult to access the finance she needed from mainstream financial institutions.

Jamad’s breakthrough came when she discovered Assadaqaat Community Finance (ACF), an organisation dedicated to supporting underrepresented entrepreneurs, specifically women from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.

Jamad received the practical support and guidance she needed, and the organisation’s 0% interest financing allowed her to complete essential renovations without the burden of debt.

This financial relief, combined with hands-on guidance, allowed Jamad to turn her vision for Ayeeyo’s Kitchen into reality. Beyond food, her restaurant has become a safe space for women and young people in the community, embodying the values of inclusion and cultural pride.

As well as interest-free finance to help founders start their businesses, ACF also provides tailored support programmes and mentoring. Its ACF Women Entrepreneurship Programme has received £80,000 of funding over the past four years from NatWest Cymru.

Blessing Mutamba, Business Inclusion Programme Manager with NatWest, said:

“NatWest is committed to helping our people, families and businesses to thrive. As part of this, we aim to provide 20% of our enterprise support to ethnic minority owned businesses and 60% of that support is aimed at entrepreneurs outside London. “ACF is very much aligned with these goals as a Cardiff-based organisation which provides inclusive finance and accessible business support for people from ethnic minority, refugee and migrant backgrounds. “We recognise the importance of partnerships like these because, as a regulated lender, sometimes bank loans or lending are not appropriate for entrepreneurs. So, by working with organisations like ACF, we are able to meet our commitment to supporting grassroots companies whilst building trust with ethnic minority business audiences through the endorsement of ACF.”

ACF CEO Akmal Hanuk said:

“Jamad’s success highlights the impact of ACF’s approach in filling gaps left by mainstream support structures. For entrepreneurs like her, specialised assistance is crucial to overcoming barriers and achieving long-term success. “ACF relies on funding and donations from organisations and individuals within the community to continue its vital grassroots outreach work, helping those who might otherwise fall through the cracks and feel discouraged in their pursuit of dreams. “The funding we have received from NatWest over the past four years has been invaluable in enabling us to empower entrepreneurs like Jamad, to drive positive change and make a meaningful difference in underserved communities. “By working with organisations in this way we can help more entrepreneurs realise their dreams, contributing to a more diverse and inclusive business landscape.”

For more information on working with Assadaqaat Community Finance visit here.