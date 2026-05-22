Funding From Wind Farm Drives Expansion Of Dolen Teifi Community Electric Car Scheme

More than £3.3 million has been invested into community funds in Wales by renewable energy projects from RWE.

The firm – the UK's largest power generator – is celebrating another year of its community funds making a difference across the Wales and the UK.

The company's newly released 2025 Community Fund report highlights that RWE's renewable energy projects invested £5.7 million into community funds, including over £3.3 million in Wales, helping to provide community services which support social connection and rural mobility.

The Dolen Teifi community electric car share scheme, supported by the Brechfa Onshore Wind Farm Fund, offers affordable, shared access to electric vehicles to over 400 registered users. This supports access to education and healthcare, and reduces transport costs and carbon emissions. It also has a dedicated team of volunteer drivers who support disabled and vulnerable residents in the community.

RWE's fund initially supported the salary of a part-time volunteer coordinator and a six-seater accessible electric vehicle. The subsequent success of the project has enabled Dolen Teifi to access lottery and government funding, allowing them to expand across West Wales with a fleet of more than 12 vehicles and hundreds of volunteer drivers.

In North Wales, a three-year funding package from RWE's Clocaenog Onshore Wind Farm Fund has helped secure the future of the South Denbighshire Community Partnership (SDCP), which supports people of all ages across the rural Ederynion area. This funding has meant that the Community Partnership can continue to offer services which improve health and wellbeing and strengthen community spirit, including Meals on Wheels, community transport, prescription delivery, parent-toddler groups, and exercise classes.

Margaret, SDCP Chief Executive, said:

“We are delighted to be in receipt of funding from Clocaenog Wind Farm Fund, we know the positive impact that the services we are able to provide with it has on our service users and communities. Without this support, we wouldn't be able to provide those services.”

Katy Woodington at RWE, said: