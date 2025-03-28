Funding for Mental Health Support Aims to Help Former Steelworkers into Work

A fund of more than £3 million will be created by the UK Government in partnership with Neath Port Talbot Council to support the mental health and wellbeing of Tata Steel workers and their families in Port Talbot and the wider community.

Chairing the latest meeting of the Tata Steel Port Talbot Transition Board, Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens announced £3.27 million to fund mental health support services in Neath Port Talbot for those affected by Tata Steel’s transition to greener steelmaking.

The funding, which is flexible and may be increased depending on demand, is planned to cover services including:

hiring more counsellors to work directly with affected steelworkers, and providing extra resources and grants to support existing mental health provision

expanding availability of community and peer support such as through Men’s Sheds, She Sheds and other community groups

funding mental health support in schools where children are affected by the Tata Steel transition

Providing specialist advice for steelworkers and their families navigating the welfare system or struggling with debt

training council and trade union support workers in suicide awareness and prevention

The latest funding comes from the UK Government’s £80 million Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board fund which, since last July, has announced more than £50 million to help individual steelworkers and businesses in Tata Steel’s supply chain to protect jobs and grow the local economy.

The latest announcement is the first project to support workers’ mental health and wellbeing.

The UK Government said that in the coming months, tens of millions more in funding would be allocated to growth and regeneration projects in Port Talbot, ensuring that secure well-paid jobs are available in the local area.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“The past 18 months have been incredibly difficult for the steelworkers of Port Talbot, their families and for the wider community but we said we would back them in whatever ways were needed. We are helping people learn new skills but we also need to help protect people’s mental health, because well-being is crucial to getting back into work and staying in work. “By boosting direct support services, we are investing in the people of the area and supporting growth in the local economy.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans MS said:

“Working alongside our Transition Board partners, we will continue to make sure that the right assistance and support is in place for those impacted by the Tata changes as well as providing opportunities for growth, investment and employment wherever they arise.”

Neath Port Talbot Council Leader, Cllr Steve Hunt said:

“Neath Port Talbot Council welcomes the announcement of this funding and the commitment to support the wellbeing of our local communities through this difficult time. We know the impact of change at the steelworks is being felt deeply across the area, and particularly within Port Talbot itself, where every household will know many others directly or indirectly affected. “This is a vital addition to the support the council is delivering alongside our Transition Board partners, as we adapt to the future of steelmaking in the town and prepare for the new opportunities offered by future investment and developments such as the Celtic Freeport.”

Martyn Wagstaff, Mental Health Advisor, said: