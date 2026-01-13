Funding for £10.4m North Wales Regeneration Project Approved

Ambition North Wales has approved the Business Justification Case for a major project in North Anglesey, unlocking the next stage of a £10.4 million investment to regenerate key sites and support long-term economic growth in Amlwch and across the region.

Led by Isle of Anglesey County Council, the project will refurbish the former Marine Terminal Building at Porth Amlwch and build ten business units at the nearby Industrial Estate. Together, these developments are expected to support 95 new jobs, create 2,300m² of new commercial floorspace and boost the North Wales economy by £33.9 million by 2036.

The North Anglesey Sites and Premises Project is part of the North Wales Growth Deal delivered by Ambition North Wales. It sits specifically within the Growth Deal’s Land and Property Programme, which aims to tackle long-standing challenges in the regional property market.

Cllr Jason McLellan, Lead Member for Ambition North Wales’s Land and Property Programme, and Leader of Denbighshire County Council, said:

“This approval marks another significant step forward for this particular project and for Anglesey – it reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting communities and local economies across the region. “The project will provide high-quality business spaces, create new job opportunities, and help attract investment to an area with significant potential. We are pleased to approve the Business Justification Case for the project which means it can move forward to the next phase to secure funding, bringing benefits for the people and businesses of Anglesey.”

The project can now move ahead with procurement and completion of the Joint Venture Agreement between Isle of Anglesey County Council and Welsh Government.

Cllr Gary Pritchard, Leader of Isle of Anglesey County Council, which is the project sponsor, said:

“This is vital investment for Amlwch and the wider North Anglesey area. The refurbishment of the Marine Terminal Building and the creation of new industrial units will provide modern, flexible space for local businesses to grow and thrive. “We are grateful to Ambition North Wales and our partners for their support, and we look forward to progressing with this important project. It will play a central role in revitalising the local economy and providing lasting benefits for our communities.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“The North Anglesey Sites and Premises Project is a key part of a bold regeneration vision which is becoming a reality for residents and businesses. “With £120 million in backing from the Welsh Government, the North Wales Growth Deal is delivering a transformation of the region’s economy.”

Wales Office Minister Anna McMorrin said:

“Progress in this regeneration project is great news for Anglesey. “The UK Government has made driving economic growth and creating new jobs our number one mission. We’re backing this commitment through our funding of the North Wales Growth Deal, putting money in people’s pockets, and delivering opportunities in every corner of Wales.”

Jamie Reed, Nuclear Decommissioning Authority Director of Socio-Economics, said:

“We are proud to build on our group’s previous commitment to the regeneration of North Anglesey by now helping to make the transformational developments a reality. This will boost the local economy, create local employment opportunities, preserve heritage and support health and wellbeing.”

The North Anglesey Sites and Premises project has an estimated cost of £10.4 million. The proposed funding streams include £6.994 million from the North Wales Growth Deal alongside funding from the Welsh Government, Isle of Anglesey County Council and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA).

Following approval, procurement through the North Wales Construction Partnership is scheduled to begin in January 2026, with contractor appointments expected in March 2026. Construction is anticipated to start in April, with completion in spring 2027.