Funding Extended and Timetable Revised for Powys Bus Route

After a successful first 12 months, the funding for the X48 bus service from Craven Arms to Builth Wells will continue for another year.

Funded by Powys County Council and Transport for Wales, the X48 service is run by Celtic Travel and operates six-days a week (excluding Sundays and bank holidays), providing a vital link along the Heart of Wales line.

Following a recent review of the service, including feedback from passengers, residents and businesses, a new and improved timetable is now available and includes:

Four bus journeys per day, six days per week

A bus journey between Craven Arms and Llandrindod Wells that fills the ‘train gap’ on the Heart of Wales Line between 11:30am and 16:09pm (train departure times from Shrewsbury)

An extended last bus journey of the evening, now start in Shrewsbury as opposed to Craven Arms, departing at 21:35pm. This bus journey continues to Llandrindod Wells (arriving at 23:40pm) and then Builth Wells (arriving at 23:50pm) offering a vital late-night service for customers.

Cllr Jackie Charlton, Powys County Council Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said:

“Powys has benefited from a real overhaul and upgrade of its public transport network recently and we are really pleased to commit to a further 12 months of funding for the bus route between Craven Arms and Builth Wells. “The X48 was added to our network of bus routes as a trial last December with over 5,200 passengers using the route in the first year. We are hoping that the improved timetable will allow more people to benefit from this vital transport link.”

Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration, Transport for Wales, said: