Funding Confirmed for Welsh Transport Schemes

Transport schemes in Wales are among those set to benefit from a share of £301 million in UK Government funding.

The announcement confirms funding for Neath Port Talbot Council and Powys Council, including £12 million to reopen Newbridge Bridge and build shared pedestrian and cycle track alongside the carriageway.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves allocated the cash during last month's Spending Review.

She said:

“We are investing in Britain’s renewal, in what matters to you in the places that you live. This latest confirmation will further unlock economic power by delivering the infrastructure needed to grow the economy. “This £301 million investment is exactly what our Plan for Change is about – economic growth which connects people to opportunity, creating construction jobs and making it easier to get about.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: