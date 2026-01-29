Funding Boost to Deliver Greater Heating Efficiency at Over 60s Homes in Flintshire

Social landlord ClwydAlyn has benefitted from £100,000 worth of Heat Network Efficiency Scheme (HNES) support to contribute to efficiency improvements to the heat network at a purpose-built independent living scheme for older people in Flintshire.

Across the UK, around half a million residents are connected to one of 12,000 heat networks installed across the nation. HNES is once again targeting inefficient heat network infrastructure to help create warmer, more cost-effective, and future proofed heat networks for thousands of residents.

Within England and Wales 8,200 residents are set to benefit from more efficient, cost-effective, and reliable heating thanks in part to support provided in Round 9 of the Heat Network Efficiency Scheme (HNES).

In this round, more than £8 million of support has been awarded to help improve the efficiency of underperforming heat networks throughout England and Wales.

One of the recipients of the scheme is ClwydAlyn. The social landlord is the beneficiary of £100,000 of Capital Grant Funding which will be utilised at one of its Flintshire independent living schemes, Llys Eleanor in Shotton.

ClwydAlyn has independently match-funded the HNES support, allocating the total amount for efficiency improvements to the scheme’s heat network. The network previously received support in Round 6 for an optimisation study, and capital funding will help the organisation to implement recommended improvements. These include the installation of heat meters, network cleaning, and the installation of Heat Interface Units (HIUs) in individual homes.

Tom Boome, Head of Technical Innovation and Climate Services at ClwydAlyn, said:

“The HNES funding has been pivotal in allowing us to make targeted upgrades to our heat network at Llys Eleanor, including optimisation of the system. “The HNES funded optimisation study has provided significant learning around the improvements we can make, not only at Llys Eleanor, but also to our 15 other heat networks in ClwydAlyn residential schemes across North Wales. “These upgrades are improving efficiency, reducing energy consumption and helping our residents to better manage their heat usage.”

Louise Singleton, HNES Programme Manager, said: