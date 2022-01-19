Funding Approved to Bring Ultrafast Broadband to Two More Powys Communities

Ultrafast fibre to the premises broadband is on its way to two more rural communities in Powys, thanks to a pilot project led by the county council.

The schemes in Aberedw and Glascwm, and in Dwyriw and Manafon were initially supported through Arwain, the county’s LEADER programme*, and have now received funding from the UK Government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport through its Rural Gigabit Voucher Scheme and Welsh Government through its Welsh Top Up.

A survey of the existing infrastructure in the two communities is now being carried out by Broadway Partners – the supplier involved in both schemes – to assess which of the households that have registered an interest can be reached immediately and which will require more work to provide access through telegraph poles or underground ducts before fibre broadband to the premises can be installed.

These two projects will lead to an investment of more than £450,000 in the area and will connect over 300 properties.

Cllr Beverley Baynham, Powys County Council’s (PCC) Portfolio Holder for Corporate Governance and Regulatory Services, said:

“We set up the pilot scheme to help these two Powys communities to improve their broadband access and in doing this we are also developing a toolkit to help other communities in the county with the same process. “If you live in Aberedw and Glascwm, and in Dwyriw and Manafon and are interested in getting ultrafast fibre broadband to the premises you can still register your interest; please contact our community broadband officer via [email protected]”

Each community also has its own dedicated Facebook page:

If you live in Powys, but not in the identified pilot areas, and would like further information on maximising your broadband or the grants and support available to help improve connectivity, it can be found on the council’s website: www.powys.gov.uk/digitalconnectivity

PCC has supported the Aberedw and Glascwm, and Dwyriw and Manafon Community Broadband Schemes as part of its Digital Powys project, which aims to help businesses and communities to stay connected. It is also part of its Transformation Programme to deliver aspirations in its Vision 2025 corporate improvement plan.