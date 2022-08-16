Business News Wales spoke with Geraint Jones of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and Jane Keys of Coleg Cambria to discuss the funded training options available to North Wales businesses.

There are two options for funded training – The Skills for Employers and Employees (SEE) Project and the Personal Learning Accounts (PLA) training.

The SEE Project is in an up to 100% European funded opportunity to be taken by employers, giving them the opportunity to upskill their staff. This project is entering its final year, meaning now is the best chance employers will get to take advantage of the range of qualifications the project offers.

Another option available to those in North Wales is the PLA project. This funded training option is to be applied for by the employee and offers a flexible approach, allowing employees to work along side their training. Funded by the Welsh Government, the PLA offers coursing starting at level 2 (GCSE equivalent) all the way to level 5 (foundation degree equivalent).

For more information on either of the projects available please contact:

College Cambria either via email at [email protected] or [email protected] or call a member of our team on 0300 3030006

Grwp Llandrillo Menai via email at [email protected] or call a member of our team on 08445 460460