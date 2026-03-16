Full Line-Up Revealed for Platform Street Food at Cardiff Bay

The full line-up of traders heading to Platform Street Food in Cardiff Bay has now been announced.

Loft Co, the developers behind Goodsheds Barry, Newport Market and Swansea’s Albert Hall, are bringing their fourth street food venue to the capital with the reinvention of the former Academy at Platform site.

The newly announced traders represent a diverse mix of independent food businesses, Loft Co said. The most recent was The Italian Job, a concept that takes classic Italian cooking and gives it a twist.

Joining them is The Dough Thrower, an award-winning wood-fired pizza business specialising in long-fermented, slow-proved dough.

Llanfaes Dairy will be serving premium Welsh artisan gelato, and Sharkbite Burgers will be providing smashed burgers.

Alongside the new traders, Academy will return as a key part of the Platform experience, providing speciality coffee in partnership with Coaltown Coffee, cocktails and a full range of drinks.

Street food from Platform’s traders can be enjoyed inside the food court, on their patio or taken away.

Simon Baston, developer at Loft Co, said: