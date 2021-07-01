Full Business Rates Discount Continues in Wales

The Welsh Government is reminding retail, leisure and hospitality businesses in Wales they won’t have to pay any rates until April 2022 as full discounts in England come to an end today.

In March, the UK Government announced its 100 per cent retail, leisure and hospitality rates relief holiday would reduce on June 30, with a 66 per cent discount coming into effect for the rest of the financial year.

In Wales, the Welsh Government has extended the full 100 per cent discount for all businesses and charities in the leisure and hospitality sectors until April 2022. Retailers in properties with a rateable value of up to £500k will also continue to receive full discounts on their rates for the remainder of the year.

The £380m package is providing small and medium sized businesses in Wales struggling to cope with the impacts of the pandemic a much-needed boost. It operates in addition to our permanent relief schemes which are providing £240m of relief to ratepayers across Wales this year.

Minister for Finance and Local Government, Rebecca Evans said:

“As bills start to land in England, we’re reminding retail, leisure and hospitality businesses in Wales they won’t need to pay rates until April 2022. “We’ve listened to the sectors and want to help shops and venues get back on their feet. Even though these businesses can now open, the difficulties of the last year, coupled with the restrictions that remain in place, mean many would still struggle to pay even some of their usual rates.”

Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething said: