FSG Provides Cwtch Mawr Multi-Bank with Free Servicing and Maintenance Support

Facilities management firm Facility Services Group (FSG) is undertaking an extensively planned maintenance and servicing schedule free of charge for Cwtch Mawr, a facility supported by Faith in Families, a charity dedicated to supporting vulnerable families across Swansea.

Cwtch Mawr is a sustainable anti-poverty project, and Wales’ first multi-bank, providing essential goods to those in need. It takes donations of unwanted, brand-new goods from businesses like Amazon and distributes the items to families that need them most. Items include everything from warm clothes and hygiene products to bedding and school uniform.

FSG have provided Cwtch Mawr with a comprehensive 24/7 maintenance support service, free-of-charge, to bolster Faith in Families' Poverty and Planet project.

The extensively planned maintenance schedule is in place for the next 12 months, and includes monthly visits, door servicing, plant room inspections, fire alarm system testing, emergency lighting testing, and more. The facility as a whole was thoroughly surveyed before the creation of the maintenance schedule, ensuring that every aspect of the premises is maintained and serviced as needed throughout the next 12 months.

Alongside this support, FSG have also implemented cutting-edge green technology to support Cwtch Mawr’s net-zero carbon goals, ensuring that the building runs as sustainably as it possibly can.

By integrating advanced technologies such as solar thermal, solar PV, and air source heat pumps, alongside the installation of energy and building monitors, the Cwtch Mawr facility aims to drastically reduce its carbon footprint and operate as sustainably as possible.

Stephanie Gurnsey, Contracts Manager at Facility Services Group, said:

“We are thrilled to be supporting Faith in Families by providing the Cwtch Mawr facility with a planned, preventative maintenance schedule, free of charge. By leveraging our expertise in facility management and green technology, we are confident that together we can make a meaningful impact on reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmental responsibility.”

Cherrie Bija, Chief Executive of Faith in Families, said: