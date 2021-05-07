FSG – Not Just Bricks and Mortar

Any business is only as good as the people who work in it. At Facility Services Group (FSG) , special care is taken to ensure the wellbeing of staff, and to provide good opportunities for career progression and personal development.

The company knows that just as important as ensuring the physical wellbeing of its workers through rigorous attention to health and safety best practice, is looking after their mental wellbeing. Members of staff testify to the friendliness of the company, the variety of work and the opportunities for personal and career development.

Mark Prosser, contracts manager at FSG, said he joined FSG because he liked the variety of work.

“No two days are the same; there are different challenges every day,” “There’s plenty of opportunities for training, plenty of opportunities for progression as the company steadily grows.”

Dafydd Beasley, grounds maintenance supervisor at FSG, recently completed his Site Safety for Supervisors course to enhance his skill set.

“I would encourage anyone to join FSG, it’s a great place to work, there are a number of opportunities for everyone.” “It’s a friendly place to work, it’s not like some of the bigger companies which can be quite impersonal, everyone knows everyone.”

FSG also has an apprenticeship programme, training up the next generation of multi-skilled engineers, to continue to grow the business as it moves into its 14th year in business.

FSG also takes corporate responsibility very seriously, not only in the way it treats its customers and workers but also the wider community. Reflecting the importance it places on issues of mental health and wellbeing, it has recently cultivated a strong relationship with the mental health charity Hafal as a benefactor, as well as other charities.

Maggie’s Cancer Charity in Swansea, have also benefited from FSG’s sponsorship and support in the past few years.

Speaking about FSG’s sponsorship of Maggies Child Cancer Counsellor, Head of Fundraising, Lucia Osmond said

‘without their support, we wouldn’t be able to offer this service at all, because it was something that we introduced just last year. The children that come to Maggie’s are often affected by the death of a parent or a sibling or they may very well be going through cancer themselves, so it’s this specialist support our counsellor can offer that makes a massive difference to their wellbeing.’’

Working with FSG offers many benefits – the pleasure of working in a friendly atmosphere, good opportunities for career progression and personal development, and the possibility of giving something back to the community. It really is a company that puts people at the heart of what it does.