FSB Wales Urges Welsh Government to Prioritise SMEs in 2026-27 Draft Budget

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Wales has outlined its priorities for the Welsh Government’s Draft Budget 2026-27, calling for “bold and crucial measures” to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) amidst economic challenges and political transition.

With the upcoming 2026 Senedd election and a new, larger Senedd on the horizon, FSB Wales stressed the critical need for a budget that delivers immediate relief and long-term stability to empower SMEs to drive job creation and economic growth across Wales.

FSB Wales’s submission to the Senedd Finance Committee highlights the “urgent need” to address rising costs, declining business confidence, and barriers facing small businesses. It also highlights FSB’s UK Small Business Index (Q2 2025), which shows 27% of small firms predicting shrinkage or closure in the next 12 months and a confidence level of -44 points. This is the first time the index has found more businesses expect to shrink than grow in its history, which the FSB says illustrates the low confidence arising from the economic pressures from increased National Insurance contributions, rising costs and wages, and enduring pandemic debts.

FSB Wales is calling for the Welsh Government to use its powers to mitigate these effects and deliver:

Business Rates Reform: Extend differential multipliers to retail, leisure, and hospitality sectors so that they face lower costs for the long-term, to support high street regeneration and thriving local communities. Support independent local shops and restaurants by maintaining reliefs as necessary to ensure no eligible businesses are worse off next year through business rates. FSB Wales also urges transparency on the impact of moving to discretionary reliefs, so that reliefs aren’t given automatically, which has reduced accessibility to eligible support for time-poor SMEs.

Extend differential multipliers to retail, leisure, and hospitality sectors so that they face lower costs for the long-term, to support high street regeneration and thriving local communities. Support independent local shops and restaurants by maintaining reliefs as necessary to ensure no eligible businesses are worse off next year through business rates. FSB Wales also urges transparency on the impact of moving to discretionary reliefs, so that reliefs aren’t given automatically, which has reduced accessibility to eligible support for time-poor SMEs. Skills and Apprenticeships: Restore apprenticeship funding to pre-2023/24 levels to address the 6,000 fewer apprenticeship starts and £50.3 million economic loss reported last year, ensuring SMEs can access skilled talent for projects, such as Floating Offshore Wind.

Restore apprenticeship funding to pre-2023/24 levels to address the 6,000 fewer apprenticeship starts and £50.3 million economic loss reported last year, ensuring SMEs can access skilled talent for projects, such as Floating Offshore Wind. Business Support and Investment: Reinstate business support funding to pre-EU exit levels in real terms, commit to multi-year budgets, and introduce a voucher scheme to help smaller firms access private sector support to promote growth.

Reinstate business support funding to pre-EU exit levels in real terms, commit to multi-year budgets, and introduce a voucher scheme to help smaller firms access private sector support to promote growth. Planning and Local Authority Capacity: Continue funding to boost planning authority expertise, with incentives to speed up decisions and compensate firms for delays, reducing barriers to SME growth.

Continue funding to boost planning authority expertise, with incentives to speed up decisions and compensate firms for delays, reducing barriers to SME growth. Transport: Prioritise public transport improvements, particularly in rural areas, where 30% of SMEs report barriers to hiring due to inadequate transport networks. Ensure Transport for Wales reforms remain cost-effective and aligned with SME needs.

In the longer term, FSB Wales emphasises aligning the budget with the Well-being of Future Generations framework, calling for:

A reformed Fiscal Framework to enhance financial planning and borrowing flexibility.

Clarity on replacing the Shared Prosperity Fund to support a comprehensive economic strategy with local authorities.

Stronger collaboration with the Development Bank of Wales and Wales Pension Partnership to expand SME access to finance.

FSB Wales Chair John Hurst said: