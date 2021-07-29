FSB Wales Research Confirms Business Confidence Increasing in Wales

New research from FSB Wales has found that business confidence is building in Wales – and is rebounding at the highest rate across the UK. 57.5% of businesses in Wales expect their business performance will improve in the next three months compared to 50% in England and Scotland and 27% in Northern Ireland.

23% of Welsh businesses expect their business to get worse over the next 3 months. While still a worrying number, this is a significantly lower proportion than businesses in the UK who expect their business performance to get worse (32%). The net positive confidence rating in Wales (those that feel more positive than negative) is therefore +34%, compared to +19% for the UK as a whole.

41% of Welsh businesses report increased revenue in the last three months against 36% reporting a decrease – so the picture is mixed but these figures are also more positive than the UK as a whole.

However, 47% of Welsh businesses anticipate that their revenue will rise over the next 3 months against 18% anticipating decreasing revenue – demonstrating that as the economic recovery begins, business owners are gradually becoming more confident about their future. 52% of Welsh businesses are paying wages that are higher than they were 12 months ago (with only 6% reporting lower wages) which also shows that business resilience is holding and firms are still able to invest in their workforce.

On a less positive note, 50% of firms state that they are currently trading, but at a much lower capacity – for example, with staff still on furlough. 65% say they have been running at reduced capacity over the last 3 months.

This represents a huge part of Wales’ business stock that is not currently working at full capacity and with pinch points approaching – such as the end of the furlough scheme and the last Welsh Government grant payments, businesses will need support to adapt and to meet this new phase of the pandemic without it representing a cliff edge for their business.

Ben Francis, FSB Wales Policy Chair, said: