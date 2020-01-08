FSB Wales Launches Major Initiative for a New Business Conversation in Wales

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Wales has launched a new campaign to tell the story of the vibrant and diverse business landscape. Our Business is Wales aims to gather the thoughts, opinions and ideas of business owners from across the country, whilst taking an opportunity to shine a light on the outstanding stories and achievements of Wales’ vast business community. Of the 259,200 active businesses in Wales, 257,700 are small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

Smaller businesses make up the heart of our communities, providing essential jobs, services and improving the health and wealth of those communities up and down the country. For over 45 years, FSB has been the lead voice for these organisations.

In 2021, Wales will go to the polls to elect a new Welsh Parliament and a new government which will be responsible for helping to guide the small business economy. It is more important than ever for businesses to be heard.

Our Business is Wales is FSB Wales’ new campaign to understand the needs and ambitions of smaller businesses over the next five years.

Our Business is Wales underscores the importance of smaller businesses to the Welsh economy and the importance of a healthy Welsh economy to those businesses.

Ben Francis, FSB Wales Policy Chair, said:

“Wales truly is a small business nation, and this campaign celebrates that fact. “Running over the course of the next year and up to the 2021 Welsh Parliament election, we want every business across the country to feel like they have a say in the priorities for our economy taken forward by the next Welsh Government. “We want to hear directly from businesses on what they want from a future Welsh Government. “Businesses can get involved by attending one of the several events taking place across the country during 2020, or by simply submitting an idea on our website. It couldn’t be easier to get involved, and by doing so business owners can have a real say in the future of our economy, our communities and our country. “There are so many ways to get involved and get inspired, and we hope that as many business owners as possible will take this opportunity to inform the next Welsh Government about what the future of our economy could be.”

To find out more about events or get involved in the campaign, visit www.fsb.wales or @FSB_Wales on Twitter.