FSB Wales Launches Celebrating Small Business Awards

The Federation of Small Businesses in Wales has launched the annual Celebrating Small Business Awards, an opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contributions of small businesses and the self employed across the UK.

As the largest event of its kind in the small business calendar, the high-profile FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards are free to enter and open to all.

With winners from each category securing a spot at the prestigious UK final and a chance to be crowned the UK Small Business of the Year, it’s an opportunity for widespread recognition.

Earlier this year in April, the 2022 Awards were presented by journalist and presenter Andrea Byrne at Voco St. David’s Cardiff Hotel. Among the winners was a multigenerational family business from Wrexham, who demonstrated exceptional support for their staff during the Covid crisis including a financial bonus as an acknowledgement of the hard work and support of their employees during that period.

Platts Agriculture ltd won both the Environmental and Sustainability Business of the Year, and Family Business of the Year, at the Wales heats. The firm went on to be named the UK’s Family Business of the Year the FSB celebrating Small Business national Awards in Glasgow.

As is the case each year, entrants will be judged by a panel of leading business experts with a wealth of experience in their industry.

Ben Francis, Chair of the Wales Policy Unit said,