FSB North Wales Small Business Conference Confirmed

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is pleased to announce the much-anticipated return of its annual conference featuring an impressive line-up of brilliant speakers, invaluable networking opportunities, and a range of tools to empower businesses for success.

Hosted by renowned broadcaster Sian Lloyd, the conference will explore personal and business resilience, providing strategies to enhance the health, wealth, and success of businesses. Sessions will cover a wide range of topics, including financial wellbeing, personal resilience, mental toughness, outstanding customer service, and demystifying cyber safety. In the afternoon, attendees will gain insights into emerging trends in social media for business and learn how to create the perfect promotional video.

Hosted near the border of Wrexham, with sessions of interest to businesses on both sides, the conference will feature business support trade stands and abundant networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with like-minded professionals and explore potential collaborations.

“We are thrilled to bring together such a diverse and knowledgeable group of speakers,” said Mike Learmond, FSB Senior North Wales Development Manager. “This conference will equip small firms with valuable tools to help their businesses flourish in today’s competitive landscape.”

Early booking will be essential for this key event in the business calendar – bookings can be made here.

For any enquiries about the conference, please contact [email protected]