Frontier Medical Group Honoured With King’s Award for Enterprise

Medical technology firm Frontier Medical Group, based in Tredegar, has been honoured with the King's Award for Enterprise.

At a ceremony attended by His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant Brigadier Robert Aitken CBE, the firm was officially awarded the King's Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

The King's Award for Enterprise is the UK's most prestigious business award, celebrating exceptional UK organisations.

Frontier Medical Group gained the accolade in recognition of the company's growth over the last three years. Frontier's overseas revenue has increased by 70%, and the company's overall turnover went up by 30%. Supplying medical technology for pressure area care to 34 countries – including the USA, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Germany, Benelux and the UK – Frontier Medical Group designs innovative medical technology which delivers clinically-proven healthcare improvements.

Established in 1966, the business's international success has been augmented through regular reinvestment in its portfolio of patents in medical technology.

David Caldwell, Chief Commercial Officer at Frontier Medical Group, said:

“Receiving the King's Award for Enterprise is the highest honour for the business, and we're delighted to receive this recognition for the company's success in innovative, sustainable, clinically-focused medical design. “For us, working with international markets allows us to collaborate on a global scale and learn from best-in-class practitioners. Our pressure area care innovations are based on collaborations with – and real-world learnings from – healthcare settings across the globe, enhancing our evidence base to create clinically-proven solutions. This shapes innovative care delivery, and improves quality of life for patients internationally. It's wonderful to gain recognition for Frontier's success from the highest office.”

His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant Brigadier Robert Aitken CBE, said: