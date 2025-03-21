From Cardigan Cottage to Global Gaming: Welsh Founder Jack Williams’ £1m AI Success Story

As applications close soon for two tech programmes, Tramshed Tech is highlighting the potential for Welsh entrepreneurs following the seven-figure acquisition of AI gaming startup iTero by global esports organisation GIANTX.

Jack Williams' journey from developing AI coaching tools in his Cardigan cottage to becoming Head of Gaming Technology at GIANTX demonstrates what Welsh entrepreneurs can achieve with the right support network, the organisation said.

“I was completely alone working from my bedroom when I started,” said Jack. “What I really love about being the head of gaming technology at GIANTX now is that I'm working in an industry that I am genuinely passionate about. I've been a long-time gamer who used to play in the evenings after work, and now I get to do it 9 to 5 as my day job.”

Jack's path wasn't without challenges. His most significant hurdle came early.

He said:

“We actually pitched it to the wrong audience originally. The idea was to sell the tool to professional players at the highest level. But it turns out there just wasn't any money in that market – they weren't interested in the tools we were selling. We spent nine months developing something that no one actually wanted.”

This pivotal moment forced a strategic shift to target casual gamers instead – a move that ultimately attracted GIANTX's attention.

“What GIANTX had was a big fan base of people who casually play the game and then watch professionally on weekends and evenings – similar to how people play five-a-side football with friends, then watch Liverpool or Man United. They wanted a tool their fans would genuinely use at home during everyday gaming, increasing engagement beyond just match days.”

The Founder Academy and AI Enable programmes, which still have limited spots remaining, represent significant opportunities for Welsh entrepreneurs and SMEs looking to follow in Williams' footsteps, said Tramshed Tech.

Jack said:

“Suddenly I was surrounded by other like-minded entrepreneurs who were in a relatively similar position. Our struggles were the same. It was great to be in an environment where people understood what you were going through and could offer advice.”

The programme also addressed specific skill gaps.

Jack added:

“I had one big weakness – I'm terrible at marketing. The Tramshed Tech team helped me narrow down exactly what I was bad at, suggested research topics and books, and connected me with others who could share what worked for them.”

Jack credits Tramshed Tech with directly contributing to his acquisition success, saying:

“The number one thing I took away from the Tramshed Tech programme that helped towards the acquisition was the final pitch deck. At the end of the programme, there was a pitch event whereby we needed to refine our pitch deck and present in front of about 100 people. That same pitch deck is what I ended up sending to investors and acquirers – it eventually landed us with GIANTX and the final acquisition.

“The great thing about starting a company in Wales is it's actually a very tight-knit community. “Unlike places like London with thousands of entrepreneurs and startups, there's this community feel of ‘we're a small team, we're in it together, let's help one another'.

“There's a lot of support available for Welsh companies, but there aren't huge amounts of startups coming through the scene. If you're willing to put yourself out there, start a company, and say ‘I need support,' I can guarantee you'll find it.” “Jack's journey from developing AI tools in a Cardigan cottage to transforming how gamers improve worldwide—perfectly illustrates what our programmes can help Welsh founders achieve,” says Sophie Webber, Innovation Director at Tramshed Tech. “We're building the ecosystem where the next generation of Welsh tech success stories can take root, grow, and ultimately compete on the global stage.”

The 10-week Founder Academy transforms ambitious entrepreneurs into confident tech founders through intensive training on problem-solution fit, customer validation, and pitching. Meanwhile, the AI Enable programme helps established SMEs integrate artificial intelligence into their operations over a three-month structured curriculum.

Both programmes are delivered by Tramshed Tech and supported by the Barclays Eagle Labs Ecosystem Partnership Programme, funded by UK Government.

With the application deadlines approaching, aspiring founders and SME leaders can apply for the programmes at tramshedtech.co.uk/ventures.