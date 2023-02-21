French Meat Buyers Hooked by Trip to Wales

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has hosted a delegation of food distributors from the biggest export market for Welsh red meat, namely France.
Representatives from companies including agri-food co-operatives and meat suppliers based at the Rungis market in Paris, the second largest wholesale food market in the world, visited south Wales in February as part of their ongoing commitment to source and sell PGI Welsh Lamb.
As part of their tour, the delegates discussed how Welsh Lamb is produced on family farms, following high standards of sustainability and animal welfare.
The visit comes hot on the heels of HCC and Welsh meat processors’ presence at the SIRHA trade show in Lyon, a major business event for the foodservice and hospitality sector.
HCC’s Head of Supply Chain Delivery, Jon Parker, said,
“France is a vital trading partner for Welsh farmers. Exports of lamb alone to the French market are worth over £70million a year to Wales, with significant quantities distributed through Rungis in Paris.
“The foodservice sector is growing again after two difficult years of Covid restrictions, so it’s vital that we engage with some of the leading food distribution companies in France at trade events and to show them first-hand how we produce Welsh Lamb.
“We have a great story to tell in terms of quality and environmental sustainability, and we’re determined that our loyal French customers and potential new partners are fully aware of the credentials of PGI Welsh Lamb.”