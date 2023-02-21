French Meat Buyers Hooked by Trip to Wales

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has hosted a delegation of food distributors from the biggest export market for Welsh red meat, namely France.

Representatives from companies including agri-food co-operatives and meat suppliers based at the Rungis market in Paris, the second largest wholesale food market in the world, visited south Wales in February as part of their ongoing commitment to source and sell PGI Welsh Lamb.

As part of their tour, the delegates discussed how Welsh Lamb is produced on family farms, following high standards of sustainability and animal welfare.

The visit comes hot on the heels of HCC and Welsh meat processors’ presence at the SIRHA trade show in Lyon, a major business event for the foodservice and hospitality sector.

HCC’s Head of Supply Chain Delivery, Jon Parker, said,