30 October 2025
Property / Construction

Freehold Bar & Diner Near Swansea Comes to Market

Willo’s Bar & Diner in Gorseinon

A long-established South Wales hospitality business, Willo’s Bar & Diner in Gorseinon, has been brought to market through Kinetic Business Brokers.

The popular freehold venue combines a well-established bar, busy diner, and private function facilities — all supported by a loyal local customer base. The property also includes comfortable owner’s accommodation and on-site parking, presenting a rare opportunity for those seeking a lifestyle-led business in the region.

Located just six miles north-west of Swansea, Willo’s Bar & Diner has been a local favourite for many years, serving residents and visitors alike.

“It’s a great example of a community-led hospitality business with strong repeat trade,” said Liam Bain, Managing Director of Kinetic Business Brokers.

 

“Opportunities like this — with established turnover, property included, and a clear local following — don’t come up often in South Wales.”

Kinetic Business Brokers specialises in the confidential sale of owner-managed businesses across the UK, with a focus on hospitality, franchised operations, and professional service firms.

