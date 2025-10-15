Free Workshop to Help Pembrokeshire Firms Tackle Cybercrime

Pembrokeshire County Council’s Business Support team is hosting a free one-day Cyber Security Workshop at the Bridge Innovation, Pembroke Dock on Monday, 18th November.

A report from BT earlier this year revealed that nearly two in five UK SMEs have no cyber security training, despite cyber-attacks hitting 42% of small firms and 67% of medium sized firms in the past year.

The average cost of recovering from a serious attack is almost £8,000 – enough to fell many smaller businesses.

Peter Lord of the Business Support Team said:

“From the recent breaches at well-known large UK brands to the increasing number of small-scale attacks on local businesses, cybercrime is evolving at breakneck speed. “What rarely makes the headlines is that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are now among the most vulnerable. Hackers no longer chase one big payout—they take small amounts from many victims, making local companies an easy target.”

Event highlights include a Cyber Escape Room Challenge, with a chance to team up to crack codes, solve puzzles and stop an attack. There will be expert insights from both the Wales Cyber Resilience Centre and police officers from Tarian who will be sharing their first-hand experiences of cyber-crime in Wales.

There will also be networking opportunities, to connect with other Pembrokeshire businesses committed to staying cyber safe as well as the opportunity to book a free 1-2-1 session to test the vulnerabilities of your business.

Places are limited. To register your interest visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cybersecurity-for-pembrokeshire-businesses-tickets-1593152404729?aff=oddtdtcreator