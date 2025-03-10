Free Welsh Language Learning for UK Civil Servants

Every civil servant in the UK can now access free Welsh Language training thanks to a new initiative.

Government Skills has been collaborating with the National Centre for Learning Welsh to offer civil servants easy access to free Welsh Language training—provided by the Welsh Government—via a programme called Work Welsh.

It is the first time every civil servant in the UK has been given access to free learning on Civil Service Learning, which is specifically focused on helping them learn a new language.

Dame Antonia Romeo DCB, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice and Permanent Secretary Place Champion for Wales and a Welsh language learner herself, said:

“This initiative underpins our commitment to promote the Welsh Language and ensure its presence across all Government departments – supporting the Welsh Government vision to have one million people speaking Welsh by 2050.”

This opportunity is the result of an initiative led by Professor Kim Ann Williamson MBE, Strategic Advisor to the Wales and the Northern Ireland Head of Place with the support of Rich Williams (Ministry of Justice), Alison Dods (Department of Work and Pensions), Dave Martin (Government Skills) and Joint Heads of Place for Wales Ross Maude (DCMS) and Professor Tom Crick MBE (DCMS).

Kim Ann, who relocated from London to Wales 28 years ago, said she believes that learning a new language can be a vital part in staff development. She said:

“It’s an important milestone to be able to offer civil servants this opportunity and it highlights our determination to support diverse and thriving civil service communities in regions and nations across the UK. “Learning Welsh can help foster inclusive teams, particularly where there are Welsh-speaking colleagues. It’s also a wonderful way to forge closer links with the local community and support the Welsh language, heritage and culture.”

The learning is among a range of courses available on the National Centre for Learning Welsh’s website. By providing access via Civil Service Learning, Government Skills said it was ensuring that civil servants get easy access to the free learning. It can also monitor numbers accessing the learning from the Civil Service.

Representatives from more than 14 government departments attended the launch of the Work Welsh language learning in Cardiff and had the opportunity to hear from Dame Nia Griffith MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Wales speaking in support of the new learning opportunity.