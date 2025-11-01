Transport for Wales

Transport for Wales (TfW) is a not-for-profit company owned by the Welsh Government, focused on creating a sustainable, integrated transport network across Wales and its borders.


TfW manages rail, bus, and active travel services, including the publicly owned Transport for Wales Rail. Key projects like the South Wales Metro and a new fleet of trains are modernising the network to deliver greener, more connected journeys for all.

1 November 2025

TRANSPORT FOR WALES

Free Travel for Military Personnel and Veterans on Days of Remembrance

Transport for Wales is offering free travel on rail services and all TrawsCymru bus services for military personnel during this year’s Remembrance period.

As part of an industry-wide initiative, the offer of free travel is open to serving military personnel and veterans.

Eligible individuals will be entitled to free travel on all Transport for Wales rail services on the following dates:

  • Friday 7 November 2025 – For travel to and from Cardiff Central Station only to attend the TfW Remembrance Service
  • Sunday 9 November 2025 – Remembrance Sunday
  • Tuesday 11 November 2025 – Armistice Day

The offer will also be available on all TrawsCymru bus services on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day only.

Free travel is granted to serving members of the Armed Forces in uniform and serving personnel and veterans not in uniform, who can present one of the following forms of identification:

  • A valid MOD90 Ministry of Defence-issued identity card
  • A Veterans Railcard, Veterans Oyster card, Ministry of Defence-issued Veterans ID
  • Other documentation confirming veteran status (e.g., proof of pension)

Transport for Wales is proud to honour the sacrifices of those who’ve served our country again this year.

