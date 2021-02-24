Free Digital Service is Helping Welsh Businesses Regain Confidence

Welsh businesses turned to digital like never before to navigate the immediate challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cardiff University’s Digital Maturity Survey has tracked Wales’ progress as a digital nation since 2016 and the latest edition, published in December 2020, asked businesses how Covid-19 has changed the way they work. As expected, video conferencing and cloud storage featured highly as SMEs in Wales initially adapted to life after lockdown, but firms looking to diversify needed more help in realising the full benefits of digital.

And this is reflected in how businesses are using services like Superfast Business Wales (SFBW). During the pandemic, SFBW worked with firms to develop their confidence and tailor business roadmaps that maximise digital to create money, increase resource and save time. During free webinars and 1:1 support, SFBW’s advisers saw businesses who were ready to adapt, but needed a little help to do it confidently.

What the Digital Maturity Survey for Wales 2020 says…

With platforms like Zoom, Facetime and Microsoft Teams now commonplace at work and at home, it’s no surprise to see 71% of respondents are using video conferencing to meet virtually and adhere to social distancing measures. Even traditional industries like construction are more likely to see remote working as part of the “new normal”: 77% of firms in the sector are confident about seeing their staff working remotely in the future, compared to 62% across Wales.

While the fall in face-to-face contact brings some benefits for many (safer working, a better work-life balance and reduced office costs), those embracing digital for the first time are looking to better understand how it helps generate new sales. And with ongoing uncertainty, Welsh firms still need to think of new ways of reaching customers to ensure they can survive through 2021 and beyond.

Around 40% of respondents used digital to minimise the immediate decline in sales, while others are looking to build confidence in their ability to use online tools to not just survive, but to thrive. Almost half of SMEs in Wales say Covid-19 identified a need to upskill to make the most of working online, with the ‘new normal’ transforming the way we all live and work.

As for business owners: they’re having to wear even more hats as the pandemic continues. While larger businesses might have the resource to facilitate a permanent move to remote working, they are least likely to have used it to offer new products or services. Micro and small businesses (which make up 99% of the Welsh economy) were quicker to adapt; however, smaller teams face more limited resource, making them potentially the biggest beneficiary of the ‘spare pair of hands’ digital can provide.

So, how can Welsh businesses embrace digital? With services such as Superfast Business Wales offering a range of accessible support through webinars and virtual 1:1 sessions, the availability of support has never been greater. SMEs may be happy using technologies that they’re used to, but to truly thrive, they need to build their confidence in using digital to create sales, increase resource and save time.

“Lockdown forced us to fully embrace digital and it’s working”

One business that stepped up with digital is Freight Logistics Solutions. The supply chain management company weren’t sure what to expect when March’s lockdown halted much of the manufacturing industry in its tracks. However, demand for deliveries skyrocketed with the NHS and other healthcare services urgently needing PPE and other vital equipment. While other hauliers had to adapt fast, FLS had already laid the groundwork in 2018 following Superfast Business Wales support.

Managing Director Ieuan Rosser explains:

“We invested heavily in our intelligent, freight tracking portal which matches clients’ transport needs to our database of 11,500 carriers with 40,000 drivers. But our business adviser recommended we switch to superfast broadband, a cloud-based server and back-up, and digital telephone system, which we did. So, when our staff were sent home to work at the start of lockdown, they were fully operational within the hour.”

Ready to help in any way they could, FLS went from supplying 6-8 vans a week, to 8-10 in a day.

Rosser goes on:

“Due to the huge surge in demand, we needed to deploy additional digital solutions to help. So, we launched a bespoke online client portal with a transport booking facility and delivery document storage to service the UK’s seven NHS regional distribution centres.”

The client portal has been integral to their work in supplying the NHS and has been recognised by the industry: FLS have been nominated as Most Innovative Company of the Year in this year’s national Logistics Awards. The company also placed second in 2020’s Wales’ Fast Growth 50, demonstrating their exceptional growth against the odds.

Rosser says:

“we’ve been successful because we followed the advice that Superfast Business Wales gave us 18 months ago about which digital systems to put in place. It’s given us that competitive edge.”

“With the market closed, I lost access to my customers; I needed to find another way”

While FLS had laid their digital foundations early, the unexpected arrival of Covid-19 meant other businesses were faced with the intense pressure of adapting “on the fly.”

That’s certainly something Lukasz Kowalski-Davies faced. He took over the reins at Market Bakery Abergavenny – KD’s Bakehouse just one month before the first lockdown. But when the pandemic forced the indoor market to close, he was left with no customers or income.

Lukasz said,

“I was fortunate in that I was eligible for furlough, so I at least had some money coming in, but I had three months with no work. During that time, I thought what can I do? How can I develop what is a good established business?”

Faced with an uncertain future, Kowalski-Davies approached Superfast Business Wales for help.

“After a social media webinar, I spoke to a business adviser who gave me advice on how to create a website, a Google My Business listing, and a social media presence from scratch. It gave me a head start when the market reopened early July, because I had orders ready to go.”

Following the relaunch, KD’s Bakehouse has diversified its customer base, with 30% of sales now coming through social media. ‘Product of the week’ promotions on Facebook have increased sales by 20%, while taking orders via social media frees up Kowalski-Davies from taking orders on the phone so he can secure more sales from the market stall.

The move online has been a success. As well as increasing sales, Kowalski-Davies has been able to bring back part-time staff from furlough.

“Prior to the Superfast Business Wales support I didn’t know much about digital, but now I’ve got the foundation to build the business for the future. It’s given me confidence going forward, and the reassurance that what I’m doing is right,” he says.

Business are not on their own

Throughout the pandemic, Superfast Business Wales have been helping businesses make sense of digital through their webinars and 1:1 support. Digital can be a spare pair of hands for business owners who’s focus is naturally on staying afloat, but it can also help them bring in new business in a Covid-secure way.

It may seem daunting transforming to a new way of working, but the service and its business advisers are here to help guide businesses through a digital road map and keep them on the path to success.

