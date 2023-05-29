Free Business Support on Offer to New and Existing Neath Port Talbot Businesses

A series of community events have been planned at which hands-on advice and support will be given to new and existing businesses across Neath Port Talbot.

Known as the Enhanced Business Support for Growth and Innovation Project, it is one of five projects that form part of Neath Port Talbot Council’s delivery of its share of UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) money.

This project will tie in with existing business support programmes while maintaining the flexibility to respond quickly and appropriately to the needs of local businesses in what is currently a challenging economic climate.

Part of the project will include hosting FREE business support in our valley Communities known as ‘Let’s Talk Business’ events.

These events will provide support to new and existing businesses in Neath Port Talbot and help identify any gaps in current business support provision.

Over the next 18 months, the Council’s Economic Development team will be visiting venues around our valley communities and town centre areas of Neath Port Talbot.

The first of the Let’s Talk Business events will take place at Croeserw Enterprise Centre on Friday 26th May from 2pm.

To register your place FREE place, visit https://bit.ly/3Wbo04S or www.businessinneathporttalbot.com

The second event will be at Crynant Business Centre on Thursday 22nd June.

For further information, please contact the Business team on 01639 686835 or email [email protected] .