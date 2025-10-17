Free Business Networking Events Launched in Denbighshire

Cadwyn Clwyd, the social enterprise providing support to communities in north-east Wales, has launched a new initiative designed to aid businesses in Denbighshire.

The DEN network forms part of a larger £2.1 million project to support Denbighshire businesses with business grants, broadband connectivity and networking — funded by the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund and supported by Denbighshire County Council.

Over the coming weeks, DEN will host a series of free networking events and workshops across the county — each session designed to provide connections, knowledge and opportunities to help businesses thrive, no matter their development stage or size.

Fully funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the networking events provide a friendly environment to make new connections, including short, insightful talks from guest speakers and behind-the-scenes tours at local host businesses.

Meanwhile, workshops will be packed with practical guidance and expert advice, including marketing and brand building; managing money and cashflow; building a sustainable business and more.

Last month, current and prospective business owners came together at Vale Vineyard in Denbigh to explore the first steps to business marketing and brand building — with positive feedback from attendees.

One such business owner was Holly McLoughlin, founder and CEO of CareerStory — the platform using AI to help accelerate career growth through tools such as a professional profile builder and dedicated AI career coach.

Holly said:

“Attending DEN’s business support workshop was a game-changer. As someone taking their first steps into entrepreneurship, it can feel overwhelming knowing where to begin. But the workshop gave me clarity, confidence, and a solid action plan for developing my brand’s identity. “Initiatives like these are absolutely essential for people like me who have the passion and ideas, but need guidance on the practical steps to turn them into a sustainable business. I’m therefore excited to attend further workshops and officially launch my business in the coming months — building something that meets my own goals and adds value to my community here in Denbighshire.”

Lowri Owain, company manager at Cadwyn Clwyd, said:

“Many small businesses find it challenging to know where to start with accessing specialised help — such as marketing, finance and sustainability. Cadwyn Clwyd is therefore bridging the gap in skills, knowledge and networking opportunities by hosting workshops, networking events and providing peer support — and by signposting to other areas of support such as Business Wales and Denbighshire County Council. “In the long term, we hope this will stimulate further economic growth in Denbighshire — raising productivity, boosting pay and jobs and helping businesses become more competitive and sustainable.”

DEN is also offering a six-week startup programme for aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs aged 18+ living in Denbighshire. This practical programme will provide step-by-step support in areas like business planning, marketing and finance, one-to-one mentoring and networking opportunities with fellow entrepreneurs.