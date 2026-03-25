Free Bike Security Marking Events Return to Transport for Wales Network

Cyclists across Wales and Borders are being invited to protect their bikes for free as Transport for Wales (TfW) brings back its bike security marking programme for a fourth consecutive year.

Delivered in partnership with the British Transport Police (BTP), the initiative offers cyclists the opportunity to have their bikes marked and registered on a national database, completely free of charge.

Registering a bike helps police and retailers identify and confirm the rightful owner if a bike is stolen or recovered, increasing the chances of it being returned.

Since the initiative launched, more than 560 bikes have been security registered, and over 400 people have taken part in TfW's Active Travel Survey, providing valuable insights that continue to shape improvements across the network.

Events will take place at TfW railway stations and community locations throughout the spring/summer, offering cyclists the chance to have their bikes securely marked and added to a national database.

Matthew Gilbert, TfW’s Head of Active Travel and Placemaking, said:

“We want to make it easier for people to choose sustainable, low carbon ways of travelling. “These bike marking events not only help keep people’s bikes safe, but also give us the chance to promote local routes and facilities and hear directly from communities. “We encourage everyone to take part in our Active Travel Survey so we can better understand the barriers people face when choosing to walk, wheel or cycle.”

Local Police Inspector Alun Derrick from British Transport Police added:

“It is great to get to work with TfW to offer practical crime prevention advice alongside this extra level of identification for passengers and public. We would encourage anyone with a cycle to come along and get it marked as a precaution. “Please remember if you see anything suspicious when traveling on the trains or at stations we encourage you to contact us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.”

The programme forms part of TfW's wider commitment to supporting Active Travel and encouraging more sustainable ways of moving around Wales.

TfW continues to work closely with local authorities and key partners to build an integrated transport network, supporting the development and delivery of high quality active travel routes and infrastructure.

To find out more about TfW’s 2026 Bike Marking Events, visit here.

For journey planning, and for more information about travelling by bike with TfW, visit: Travel by bike | TfW and Taking bikes on trains | TfW