Franchising for Growth: An Expert Panel

Hosted by Darwin Gray's Head of Franchising, Stephen Thompson, this virtual franchising panel discussion explores the benefits and considerations for franchising your business.

An introduction to our franchising experts:

Peter Howe, Franchise Development Manager at NatWest

Kevin Thomas, Regional Director of franchise consultancy, Lime Licensing

Siobhan Williams, Qualified Franchising Professional and franchising specialist, Darwin Gray

“A business can earn far more money through franchising than operating on its own” – Kevin Thomas, Lime Licensing

While the Coronavirus pandemic has brought with it many challenges, it has also provided opportunities for the franchising sector, including business growth opportunities and a growing prospective franchisee market.

“Franchising remains to be a really positive sector, one that you can grow a successful business within” – Peter Howe, NatWest

There are various methods of growing a business and franchising continues to be a popular one. However, it is important that you have the right business model in order to be able to franchise is successfully.

“If you want to have a lot of control over your business, you’ll want to go down the franchising route” – Siobhan Williams, Darwin Gray

Listen to the full panel discussion to hear about the impact of the pandemic on the franchising sector as well as tips for franchising your business successfully