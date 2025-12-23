Four Young Chefs Chosen to Contest the Junior Chef of Wales Final

Four young chefs have been selected to contest the Junior Chef of Wales final.

Both the Junior and National Chef of Wales finals, organised by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW), are being held alongside the Castell Howell Trade Food Service Show at ICC Wales, Newport on January 20 and 21.

The Junior Chef of Wales final – the country’s premier culinary competition for young chefs – will be contested on January 20.

Katie Duffy, chef at The Halfway, Llanelli, who was runner-up this year and third in 2024, will be looking to go one better and win the coveted title this year.

Standing in her way will be Caitlin Meredith from Moriah, near Aberystwyth who works at Ynyshir Restaurant and Rooms, Eglwys Fach, near Machynlleth – Wales’ only restaurant with two Michelin stars – Gabi Wilson from Rhayader who works for Chapters, a Green Michelin star restaurant in Hay-on-Wye and Sonny Page from Menai Bridge who works for Bryn Williams at Porth Eirias, Colwyn Bay.

Gabi, first winner of the Green Chef Challenge at the Welsh International Culinary Championships in 2024, competed with Team UK at EuroSkills Herning 2025 in September. The finalists were selected by judges based on the entry form and menu.

In the final, the four chefs will have three hours to prepare, cook and plate a three-course dinner for four people using a minimum of eight Welsh products of Geographical Importance (GI).

The starter must feature sustainable Welsh fish or seafood, the main course must have two different cuts of GI Welsh Beef and the dessert must include seasonal fruit, chocolate and a biscuit or tuille.

The winner will secure an automatic seeding into the semi-final of the UK Young National Chef of the Year competition.

In addition, he or she will receive a fully funded delegate package for the Young Chefs Programme at the Worldchefs Congress & Expo to be held at ICC Wales next May, together with £150 worth of products from DPS Tableware and a set of engraved cook’s knives from Friedr Dick.

Colin Gray, CAW vice president chairman of the judges, said:

“We are delighted to have two new faces in the final alongside Katie and Gabi who have experience of competing at the Welsh International Culinary Championships in the past. “It’s important that we encourage young chefs to come forward and test themselves in a competition environment that takes them outside their comfort zone. “The Junior Chef of Wales final is a fantastic platform to showcase their skills and I am looking forward to seeing the chefs deliver their dishes in what promises to be a keenly contested cook-off.”

Main sponsor this year’s National and Junior Chef of Wales competitions is Castell Howell Foods. The other sponsors are Cambrian Training Company, Capital Cuisine, Roller Grill, MCS Tek, Friedr Dick Knives, DPS Tableware and Hybu Cig Cymru.