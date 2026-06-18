Four-Year Transformation Completed at North Wales Country House Hotel

A four-year transformation has been completed at a North Wales country house hotel.

The refurbishment at Penmaenuchaf was created in collaboration with renowned interior designer Nicola Harding and brings together Welsh landscape, craftsmanship and storytelling across all 14 bedrooms and the hotel's shared spaces.

Alongside the redesign of the bedrooms, a new Music Room and Morning Room have been introduced as well as a reimagined Afon Restaurant and an expanded library.

Drawing inspiration from the Victorian character of the house, the landscapes of Eryri and Wales' rich craft traditions, the interiors have evolved through layers of colour, texture and craftsmanship to create spaces that feel deeply rooted in place. The aim was never to create a particular look, but a house that feels entirely at home within its surroundings.

Co-Owner Neil Kedward said:

“Penmaenuchaf has been a huge part of our lives for the past few years, so seeing the final phase completed is incredibly satisfying. Throughout the project we kept asking ourselves how the house should feel, rather than simply how it should look. We wanted it to feel warm, welcoming and deeply connected to its surroundings. Looking around now, it feels as though the building has found its rhythm again, and that's probably the most rewarding part of all.”

The refurbishment has unfolded gradually over three phases. The final five bedrooms complete Penmaenuchaf's collection of individually designed rooms. Named after Welsh landscapes, historical figures and mythology, Meirionnydd, Ogwen, Cregennan, Glyndŵr and Rhiannon each tell their own story through carefully selected furnishings, layered textiles and handcrafted details. Among them is a new master suite with a private balcony overlooking the gardens, while Ogwen features a private outdoor terrace with a copper spa bath, offering uninterrupted views across the surrounding landscape.

The library brings together a collection of books inspired by people, place and curiosity. Developed in collaboration with Penrallt Gallery Bookshop in nearby Machynlleth, the shelves explore Welsh history, culture and literature.

Afon Restaurant, named after the Welsh word for river, takes inspiration from the Afon Mawddach and estuary that unfold below the house.

Local craftsmanship has been central to the refurbishment, with makers, suppliers and tradespeople from across North Wales involved throughout the project. Wherever possible, the team looked locally for both skill and inspiration, drawing on a rich network of Welsh makers including those connected through Makers Guild Wales, alongside craftspeople such as weaver Margaret Hansford, rug maker Kathy Williams and Anvil Pottery in Llanrhaeadr.

Interior designer Nicola Harding said:

“What made Penmaenuchaf so compelling was that it already had soul. There was never any desire to reinvent it. The most successful projects are often those where you listen carefully to what is already there, and this house had a remarkable sense of place from the beginning. Our aim was simply to deepen that connection and create interiors that feel entirely at home within the landscape.”

Co-Owner Zoe Kedward added: