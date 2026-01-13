Four Welsh Firms Named Amongst Most ‘Disruptive’ UK Startups

Four Welsh firms are featured in this year's The Startups 100 Index powered by Sage.

The Startups 100 Index, run by Startups.co.uk, showcases the top 100 new UK businesses which exhibit technological innovation, impressive financials, market disruption, and a strong customer base or following.

The four are Burbank, Hair Syrup, spacebands and Zero Fintech.

Burbank was also awarded this year’s inaugural Startups 100 Tech award, which celebrates the brightest tech advancements in the UK.

In previous years the Startups 100 index has predicted the success of household names such as Monzo, Deliveroo, and Revolut.

8. Burbank

Burbank’s world-first technology lets you pay online by tapping your card on your phone, just like in-store.

Founders: Justin Pike

Founded: 2021

Burbank may have answered concerns about online payments with its world-first Card-Present over Internet CPoI®. The PCI-certified technology lets consumers turn their mobile device into a card machine, so they can tap their card on their phone, enter the PIN, and pay, just like they would in-store. CPoI® is a game changer for merchants, who are predicted to lose $91bn to online payment fraud in 2028. Combining experience with disruption, Burbank has closed a gap between modern smartphones and legacy payment infrastructure to fundamentally change who bears the risk of online fraud. This world-first achievement has also won Burbank the Startups 100 2026 Tech Award.

Founder and CEO of Burbank, Justin Pike, said:

“Burbank is excited to be featured in the Startups 100 index and to be the recipient of the inaugural Startups 100 Tech Award as a startup that has achieved the unprecedented. It is a fantastic recognition of the work we have put into bringing the tap and PIN experience into digital channels for the first time with CPoI®, and we are proud to be named among the UK’s top startups.”

30. Hair Syrup

Hair Syrup offers oils and haircare treatment to tackle different kinds of everyday hair problems.

Founders: Lucie Macleod

Founded: 2020

Hair Syrup offers natural haircare without the hefty price tag. The brand found explosive demand following its social media launch, with its first TikTok video gaining over 500,000 views and leading to partnerships with major retailers including Boots and Superdrug. Despite failing to secure investment on Dragons’ Den, this viral success has made Hair Syrup one of the most successful TikTok brands in the UK.

Founder & Director of Hair Syrup, Lucie Macleod, said:

“It’s an incredible honour to see Hair Syrup featured on the Startups 100 Index. What began as a tiny idea in my student bedroom has grown into a fast-scaling beauty brand with the most dedicated team behind it. This recognition celebrates every challenge we’ve turned into progress, and we’re so excited for what’s ahead.”

32. spacebands

spacebands offers wearable devices that detect health and safety hazards in real-time – preventing workplace accidents and helping employers to reduce costs.

Founders: Ronan Finnegan and Harry Kimberley-Bowen

Founded: 2020

spacebands was launched to protect construction workers by detecting hazards in real-time using wearable technology. The compact multi-sensor device monitors for hazards like loud noise, hand-arm vibration, or missed PPE. It gives real-time alerts directly to the user when a risky situation is spotted. After demonstrating its effectiveness, the company successfully onboarded five of the largest construction companies in the UK. Just a year later, the Cardiff-based company exceeded its seed funding target of £60,000, securing £1 million in a round led by a US venture capital firm.

Co-Founder of spacebands, Ronan Finnegan, said:

“I am delighted that spacebands has been selected to join the index this year. We started the business in 2020 selling contact tracing devices for the pandemic before pivoting in late 2021 to workplace health and safety wearables. It's been a busy few years but it's all been worth it! We have a great level of customer satisfaction with our products and the data that we collect – so it's nice to be recognised for that. Recognition by Startups is hugely helpful for our business and we are extremely grateful.”

81. Zero Fintech

Environmentally conscious customers want more from their banks and Zero Fintech offers this with an app, which is transparent and supports easy climate action.

Founders: Richard Theodossiades and Lisa Stanley

Founded: 2021

Zero Fintech is on a mission to redefine banking for the eco-conscious generations, with a money app that empowers people to take meaningful climate action. The venture, now a B-Corp, gives each customer a “GreenScore, a simple, intuitive single metric that shows users the carbon impact of their spending. Zero now has 14,000 climate-conscious users and has processed more than £1.1m in payments.

CEO and Cofounder, Richard Theodossiades, said:

“We're delighted to be included in the 2026 Startups 100. We only launched in January 2025 and we've already welcomed more than 20,000 customers and raised £2.2 million to back our vision to make money a force for the good of the planet.”

Editor of Startups.co.uk, Zohra Huda, said: